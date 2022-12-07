Childress Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $857,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 26.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 193.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,448,000 after acquiring an additional 180,593 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,238.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,372 shares of company stock valued at $56,077,771. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.82.

Shares of ENPH stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $312.10. 93,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,867. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.64. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 148.91, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

