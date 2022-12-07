Chiliz (CHZ) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 7th. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $925.48 million and approximately $133.66 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000896 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,137,379,084 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

