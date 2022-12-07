Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241,554 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Chubb worth $105,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $32,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,578 shares of company stock worth $19,975,827 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.41. The stock had a trading volume of 43,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $222.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.12.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.83.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

