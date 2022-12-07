Cito Capital Group LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Citigroup by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,357,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,871,000 after buying an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $3,283,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on C. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.65.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $44.73. 1,170,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,356,640. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $48.23. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

