Cito Capital Group LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cito Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 421.1% during the second quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% during the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.58. 125,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $239.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Stories

