Claar Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Claar Advisors LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the period. Claar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Netflix by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,238 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,570 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NFLX stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.00. The company had a trading volume of 264,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,903,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.77. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $632.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.29.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.32.
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
