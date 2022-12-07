Clear Sky Advisers LLC Buys 56,300 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Clear Sky Advisers LLC boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 580.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for 1.9% of Clear Sky Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Clear Sky Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 76.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 90.9% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 71.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Price Performance

GM traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.97. 312,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,566,007. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60. The company has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.10%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

