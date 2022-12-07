Clearline Capital LP Invests $402,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,284 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,186,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,368,000 after acquiring an additional 58,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,736.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,867 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. JMP Securities decreased their target price on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

DocuSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $42.66. The stock had a trading volume of 68,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,843. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $163.77.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.