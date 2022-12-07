Clint Sever Sells 24,147 Shares of Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Stock

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) insider Clint Sever sold 24,147 shares of Cue Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $71,958.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,939,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,740,148.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Clint Sever also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cue Health alerts:

On Wednesday, November 30th, Clint Sever sold 22,725 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $70,674.75.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Clint Sever sold 19,089 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $49,249.62.

On Friday, November 25th, Clint Sever sold 19,089 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $47,340.72.

On Thursday, November 10th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $105,056.16.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $101,589.84.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $93,590.64.

On Thursday, October 27th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $96,790.32.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $88,524.48.

On Thursday, October 13th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $87,991.20.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Clint Sever sold 19,215 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $56,492.10.

Cue Health Price Performance

Shares of Cue Health stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.99. 208,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,411. Cue Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.12. Cue Health had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $69.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cue Health Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLTH. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Cue Health to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cue Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cue Health from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Cue Health from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Cue Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLTH. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cue Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cue Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cue Health by 813.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cue Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cue Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Health

(Get Rating)

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.