Coastwise Capital Group LLC Purchases 2,630 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,338 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.0% of Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Starbucks by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $190,270,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 65.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,916,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $447,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,226 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 26.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $754,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.90. 170,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,682,241. The stock has a market cap of $116.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.25. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.26.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

