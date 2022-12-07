Coastwise Capital Group LLC Sells 1,952 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.65.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $63.43. The stock had a trading volume of 345,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,592,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $274.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.21.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

