Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Trading Down 4.6%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) shares fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.52. 3,922 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 989,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBD. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 20.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,120,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 872.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 4,301.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the period. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.