CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Trading 3.9% Higher

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.50 and last traded at $40.25. 1,021 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.73.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average of $48.26.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

