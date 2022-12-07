Concentric Capital Strategies LP Invests $1.15 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.9% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.1% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.9% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $482.69. 77,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,338. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.25. The firm has a market cap of $213.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $559.00 to $557.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.46.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

