Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $219,000 in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 7.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.2% in the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RACE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.89.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of RACE stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $221.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ferrari has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $271.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.74 and its 200 day moving average is $197.41.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.