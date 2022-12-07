Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Trading Down 8.1%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) shares fell 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.77 and last traded at $20.78. 38,636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,954,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

Several research firms have commented on CFLT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Confluent to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on Confluent in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. The firm had revenue of $151.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 15,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $384,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Confluent news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 15,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $384,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $5,224,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 804,202 shares of company stock worth $17,917,170. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 716.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

