Conflux Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.87 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 7th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $55.68 million and $1.87 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,863.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.17 or 0.00457578 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022498 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.96 or 0.00853653 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00110955 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.23 or 0.00647700 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00242125 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02772527 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,014,252.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

