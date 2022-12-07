Contrasting UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

UniCredit pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Synovus Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Synovus Financial pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Synovus Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Synovus Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Volatility and Risk

UniCredit has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniCredit $22.96 billion 1.16 $1.82 billion N/A N/A Synovus Financial $2.10 billion 2.71 $760.47 million $4.91 8.00

This table compares UniCredit and Synovus Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

UniCredit has higher revenue and earnings than Synovus Financial.

Profitability

This table compares UniCredit and Synovus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniCredit N/A N/A N/A Synovus Financial 33.25% 17.83% 1.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for UniCredit and Synovus Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniCredit 1 2 7 0 2.60 Synovus Financial 0 2 6 0 2.75

UniCredit currently has a consensus target price of $15.16, suggesting a potential upside of 131.05%. Synovus Financial has a consensus target price of $47.83, suggesting a potential upside of 21.84%. Given UniCredit’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UniCredit is more favorable than Synovus Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of UniCredit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Synovus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Synovus Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Synovus Financial beats UniCredit on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UniCredit

(Get Rating)

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions. In addition, the company provides corporate finance, capital structure, and rating advisory, as well as patient capital, financial sponsor solutions, and sustainable finance solutions. It servs retail, corporate, and public sector customers, as well as international companies and institutional clients. The company operates in Italy, Other European countries, America, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Unicredito Italiano S.p.A and changed its name to UniCredit S.p.A. UniCredit S.p.A. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services comprise accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; Internet-based banking services; and bank credit and debit card services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, and financial planning services, as well as provides individual investment advice on equity and other securities. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through 289 branches and 389 ATMs in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.