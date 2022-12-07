Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Down 0.3 %

SPGI traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $350.69. 47,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $484.21.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Argus cut their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.19.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.