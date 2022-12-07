Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,109 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its position in Netflix by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $306.75. The stock had a trading volume of 247,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,903,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.77. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $632.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.32.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

