Cosi (OTCMKTS:COSIQ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cosi, Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSIQ – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Cosi shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,685,100 shares changing hands.

Cosi Price Performance

About Cosi

(Get Rating)

Cosi, Inc is an international fast casual restaurant company. The Company offers its flatbread. Its menu features made-to-order sandwiches, hand-tossed salads, bowls, breakfast wraps, melts, soups, signature Squagels, artisan flatbread pizzas, S’mores, snacks and desserts. It also offers handcrafted beverages and a variety of coffee-based and specialty beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cosi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.