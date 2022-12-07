Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Boosted by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.2% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.46.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $482.27. The company had a trading volume of 52,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $496.03 and its 200-day moving average is $500.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.