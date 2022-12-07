Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Boosted by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.2% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.46.
Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.2 %
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.
Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale
In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
