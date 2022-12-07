Cowen Raises WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $100.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $96.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.39% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.
WNS Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSE WNS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.38. 2,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,402. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $91.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.93.
Institutional Trading of WNS
WNS Company Profile
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WNS (WNS)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.