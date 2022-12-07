Cowen Raises WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $100.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $96.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

NYSE WNS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.38. 2,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,402. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $91.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WNS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 876,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,945,000 after acquiring an additional 586,245 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in WNS during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,136,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in WNS by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 31,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 17,457 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in WNS during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

