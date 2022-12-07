Cronos 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $46.62 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Cronos token can currently be bought for about $0.0640 or 0.00000380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.62 billion and approximately $46.62 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cronos has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00078476 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00056733 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001311 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00024901 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000258 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.