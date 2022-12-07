CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,390 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 50,069 shares.The stock last traded at $120.54 and had previously closed at $122.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSWI. StockNews.com raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.78.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,142,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 278.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

(Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.