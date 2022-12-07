CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Stock Price Down 10.5%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 202,162 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 142,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CUB. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CubicFarm Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CubicFarm Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.25 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.93 million and a PE ratio of -0.38.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

