Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 40,864.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,964 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $14,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:THC traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $44.23. 7,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,694. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.33.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $79.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $473,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,918,542.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.