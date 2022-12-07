cVault.finance (CORE) Price Reaches $5,576.95 on Major Exchanges

cVault.finance (CORE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $55.77 million and approximately $17,548.13 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for approximately $5,576.95 or 0.33139271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance’s launch date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

