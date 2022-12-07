Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Sold by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,647,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 239,509 shares during the quarter. Cytokinetics makes up approximately 1.0% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 1.75% of Cytokinetics worth $64,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,064,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,908,000 after buying an additional 113,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after buying an additional 1,751,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,971,000 after purchasing an additional 307,394 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 171.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,258,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,936 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,491,000 after purchasing an additional 221,421 shares during the period.

CYTK traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.44. 20,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,252. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.14. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.00. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.56 and a quick ratio of 11.56.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 190.34% and a negative return on equity of 225.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $85,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,245.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $1,115,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,733,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $85,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,245.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,872 shares of company stock valued at $5,877,082. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CYTK shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

