D1 Capital Partners L.P. Sells 990,587 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,315 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 990,587 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.6% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $69,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $511,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48,716.5% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,755 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.12. 421,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,796,508. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $160.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.82. The company has a market cap of $167.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.07.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

