Daniel P. Burkland Sells 8,715 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $576,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,308,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.54. The stock had a trading volume of 862,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,623. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.54. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 4.8% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 12.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 53.6% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 361,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,075,000 after acquiring an additional 126,025 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 240.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 16,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,422 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 10.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
