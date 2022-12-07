Darsana Capital Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,850,000. Peloton Interactive comprises about 3.7% of Darsana Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,816,000 after purchasing an additional 851,812 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,171 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,044 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 496,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,038,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $46.35.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

