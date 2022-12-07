DARTH (DAH) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $783.47 Million

DARTH (DAH) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One DARTH token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DARTH has a total market capitalization of $783.47 million and $8.49 worth of DARTH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DARTH has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DARTH

DARTH launched on March 31st, 2022. DARTH’s total supply is 3,250,000,000 tokens. DARTH’s official website is darth.finance. DARTH’s official message board is darth383-000apy.medium.com. DARTH’s official Twitter account is @darth383000?t=k2_zqfk5ai4ncpj7qief0a&s=09.

According to CryptoCompare, “DARTH (DAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DARTH has a current supply of 3,250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DARTH is 0.24396148 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://darth.finance/.”

