Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Shares Down 2.1%

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) shares fell 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.39. 28,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 228,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of -0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. Datasea had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 232.73%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Datasea stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Datasea Inc. ( NASDAQ:DTSS Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of Datasea as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datasea Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. It also provides 5G messaging and smart payment solutions.

