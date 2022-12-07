Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Up 4.4%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $21.98. Approximately 2,791 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 429,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 87,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $2,138,586.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,575,998 shares in the company, valued at $233,654,351.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 87,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $2,138,586.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,575,998 shares in the company, valued at $233,654,351.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $250,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,618,893.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,294,164 shares of company stock worth $26,111,490 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $51,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.