Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Up 4.4%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $21.98. Approximately 2,791 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 429,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.
DAWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.3 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $51,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
