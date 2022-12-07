DCM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

DCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 409.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 17,076 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after purchasing an additional 59,524 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 74,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 18,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.20.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.73. 3,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

