Dean Capital Management Has $791,000 Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Dean Capital Management lessened its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,308 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $270,023.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,346.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $297,233.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $270,023.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,600 shares of company stock worth $859,097 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Associated Banc Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:ASB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.34. The company had a trading volume of 35,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,658. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $25.78.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $340.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.27 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

