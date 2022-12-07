Dean Capital Management Invests $1.04 Million in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Dean Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,147,000 after buying an additional 40,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,052,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,761,000 after buying an additional 81,323 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 47.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,003,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,931,000 after purchasing an additional 965,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,979,000 after purchasing an additional 27,052 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 3.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,220,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,035,000 after purchasing an additional 79,865 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSS. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $983,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 594,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,248,331.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FSS traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $47.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.01. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $50.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 20.93%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

