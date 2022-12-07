Dean Capital Management Sells 18,240 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Dean Capital Management lessened its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,240 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after purchasing an additional 132,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after purchasing an additional 128,374 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 316.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 116,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,086,000 after purchasing an additional 111,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $39,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,861 shares in the company, valued at $387,553.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,400 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $39,144.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,553.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Helmuth Lutty sold 7,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $200,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,197 shares of company stock valued at $257,390 over the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FDP traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $27.03. 1,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,034. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average is $26.83. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 3.43%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Stories

