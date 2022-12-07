Dean Capital Management Sells 3,328 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Dean Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Haemonetics

In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $897,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $2,632,526.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,916.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $897,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,278.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,713 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,256. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Haemonetics Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Haemonetics from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Haemonetics from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,587. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.79. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 0.37.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

