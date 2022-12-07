DEI Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.91 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00002321 BTC on exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $2.91 billion and approximately $47,505.08 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.77 or 0.00455976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022436 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001208 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00018192 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

