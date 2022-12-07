Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Price Down 25.9% Over Last Week

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market capitalization of $65.58 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can now be purchased for about $0.0656 or 0.00000390 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka’s genesis date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official message board is medium.com/@tsukaenlightenment. The official website for Dejitaru Tsuka is www.dejitarutsuka.io. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dejitaru Tsuka

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.07170338 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $4,677,574.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

