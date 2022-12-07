Delphia USA Inc. Buys 51,141 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,141 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the second quarter valued at $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Oscar Health by 157.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Oscar Health stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.81. 51,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $11.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.15). Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $978.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OSCR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Oscar Health to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Insider Transactions at Oscar Health

In other Oscar Health news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 11,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $58,175.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

(Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

