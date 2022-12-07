Delphia USA Inc. Has $441,000 Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 26.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth $99,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 228.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of UNFI traded down $5.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.35. The stock had a trading volume of 90,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,850. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.39. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,932 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $99,629.36. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,806.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

