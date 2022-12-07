Delphia USA Inc. Raises Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Hologic by 59.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 409.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.79. 19,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $80.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.21.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.92.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

