Delphia USA Inc. Sells 2,739 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Delphia USA Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

CHK stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,448. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.61.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $3.16 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

