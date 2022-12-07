Delphia USA Inc. Takes Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the second quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Ventas during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTR traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.86. The company had a trading volume of 57,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,581. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.38. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,636.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VTR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

