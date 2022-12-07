DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 33,988 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.87. 30,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,965. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.