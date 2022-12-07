Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Trading Down 0.7%

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB – Get Rating) fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €7.53 ($7.93) and last traded at €7.54 ($7.94). 247,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €7.60 ($7.99).
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($7.37) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.46.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.
