DF Dent & Co. Inc. Acquires 218 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 10.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.95.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,047 shares of company stock worth $2,163,904 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.43. 35,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,754,292. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.70. The company has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

